BC Wildfire July 22 2021 8:34pm 02:39 Swansea Point placed on evacuation alert The Two Mile Road fire south of Sicamous continues to grow. It’s lead officials to expand the evacuation alert area to include the community of Swansea Point south of the blaze. ‘Stay off the lake’: Fire chief warns public as Two Mile Road wildfire burns near Sicamous REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8053589/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8053589/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?