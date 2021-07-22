Menu

BC Wildfire Service
July 22 2021 8:32pm
01:46

Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire moves into Oliver neighborhood

The Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire has forced the evacuation of a number of properties in a remote community of Oliver after pushing north late last Wednesday night.

