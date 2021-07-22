Canada July 22 2021 12:42pm 01:38 Grandparents take new skills into their golden years post pandemic An Edmonton author and grandmother says many seniors are coming out of the pandemic with more wisdom and tools to navigate technology. Kendra Slugoski has more. Grandparents take new skills into their golden years post pandemic REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8051610/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8051610/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?