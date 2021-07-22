Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
July 22 2021 11:36am
03:36

Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft and NHL Draft Preview

Squire Barnes joins Sonia Sunger to talk about who the Seattle Kraken selected in the Expansion Draft, and a look ahead to who the Canucks might pick in the NHL Draft on Friday.

Advertisement

Video Home