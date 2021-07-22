Lifestyle July 22 2021 10:45am 04:18 Beauty tips to beat the heat Beauty and Culture Expert Meera Estrada joins Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans with some beauty tips and advice to beat the heat. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8051032/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8051032/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?