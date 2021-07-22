Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax
July 22 2021 7:01am
05:43

Canadian Sport Centre Atlantic talks Tokyo 2020

We check in with Ken Bagnell, CEO of Canadian Sport Centre Atlantic, to tell us more about all the local connections to athletes who live & train in Atlantic Canada.

Advertisement

Video Home