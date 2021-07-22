Global News Morning Halifax July 22 2021 7:01am 05:43 Canadian Sport Centre Atlantic talks Tokyo 2020 We check in with Ken Bagnell, CEO of Canadian Sport Centre Atlantic, to tell us more about all the local connections to athletes who live & train in Atlantic Canada. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8050444/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8050444/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?