Manitoba Wildfires
July 21 2021 11:51am
02:27

Update on Manitoba wildfire evacuees

“It’s a very difficult situation for them.”
With more than 1300 people having to leave their homes, Red Cross’ Jason Small shares the latest on the evacuation of four Manitoba First Nations because of wildfires.

