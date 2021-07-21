Global News Morning Edmonton July 21 2021 10:45am 03:44 Red Deer hosting Meet The Street festival The City of Red Deer is hoping that Albertans from all over will visit for the Meet The Street downtown festival in September 2021. Ahead of the festival, artists will be visiting the city and creating massive murals and display. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8046950/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8046950/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?