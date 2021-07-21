Menu

The Morning Show
July 21 2021 10:41am
04:54

First space flight to take civilians to the International Space Station

Former NASA astronaut Commander Michael López-Alegría is leading a civilian tour to the International Space Station. He shares his reaction on The Morning Show.

