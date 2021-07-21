Global News Morning Montreal July 21 2021 8:13am 04:13 COVID-19 update From delayed surgeries to burnout and staff shortages, the pandemic has had a crippling effect on our health care system. Global’s Laura Casella asks Dr. Mitch to weigh in on what needs to be done to get it back on track. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8046551/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8046551/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?