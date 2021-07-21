Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
July 21 2021 8:13am
04:13

COVID-19 update

From delayed surgeries to burnout and staff shortages, the pandemic has had a crippling effect on our health care system. Global’s Laura Casella asks Dr. Mitch to weigh in on what needs to be done to get it back on track.

Advertisement

Video Home