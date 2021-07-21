Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
July 21 2021 6:51am
06:41

New Colouring Book Offers Positive Outlet for Adults

Nova Scotian artist, Rachel Brisson, has created a colouring book and journal to encourage mental wellness and give people who struggle with mental illness a positive outlet.

