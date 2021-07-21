Menu

July 21 2021 7:00am
02:53

School divisions in Manitoba make changes to air filtration

As the risk of more variants of concern are heightened, Global’s Abigail Turner looks at what school divisions in Manitoba are doing to protect students from COVID-19 transmission in the fall.

