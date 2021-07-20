Menu

Global News Morning BC
July 20 2021 10:14am
04:35

Opening Canada’s borders to American travellers

Fully vaccinated Americans will soon be able to cross the border into Canada. SFU Pandemics and Borders Project Coordinator Julianne Piper weighs in on the potential implications of easing border restrictions.

