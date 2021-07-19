Indigenous July 19 2021 9:30pm 00:40 Indigenous leaders say Manitoba government must change ways or resign Several Indigenous leaders are calling on Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government to either overhaul its approach to First Nations issues or resign. Indigenous leaders say Manitoba government must change ways or resign REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8042131/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8042131/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?