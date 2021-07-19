Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
July 19 2021 8:45pm
01:56

Staffing crunch hits Alberta hospitals

A staffing crunch has hit three more hospitals in Alberta, including another one in Edmonton. Tom Vernon reports.

Advertisement

Video Home