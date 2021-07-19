Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
July 19 2021 8:39pm
01:52

Therapy dog hopes to raise $5,000 for Ronald McDonald House fundraiser

Ciara Yaschuk explains how a therapy dog is aiming to help out with a fundraiser in support of Ronald McDonald House in Alberta.

