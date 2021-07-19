Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
July 19 2021 8:33pm
01:49

Concerns raised about impact of wildfire smoke in Edmonton

As smoke from wildfires continues to hang over Edmonton, some are wondering about the physical and mental impacts of exposure to poor air quality. Sarah Ryan reports.

