Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 19 2021 8:11pm
02:08

Canada’s sliding community rallies around Garrett Reid

Garrett Reid was 16 years old when he suffered a near-fatal luge accident. Two years later Garrett continues his long road to recovery. Jay Janower reports.

