Border
July 19 2021 7:19pm
01:26

Impact of new border measures on Manitoba

Relief for Manitoba businesses relying on American tourists to keep them afloat after the announcement of new border measures allowing fully-vaccinated Americans back over the border beginning next month. Brittany Greenslade reports.

