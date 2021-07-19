Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
July 19 2021 7:07pm
01:44

Nearly 500 evacuees staying in U of R dorms as Saskatchewan wildfires rage

Speaking to Global News, Shoal Lake Cree Nation Chief Marcel Head said favourable wind conditions mean community members could begin returning home Tuesday.

Advertisement

Video Home