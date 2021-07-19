Menu

Canada
July 19 2021 5:25pm
01:30

Work to dismantle old Champlain bridge gaining steam

Demolition of the first span of the old Champlain bridge is now underway. As Global’s Elizabeth Zogalis reports, the $400-million project is now in full swing after pandemic-related delays.

