Fire July 17 2021 7:19pm 00:48 Brush fire in Vernon, B.C. Vernon Fire Rescue quickly responded to a brush fire on Saturday, with crews extinguishing it shortly after arriving. House fire, brush fire: Busy weekend for Vernon Fire Rescue REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8037132/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8037132/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?