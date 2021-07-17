House fire, brush fire: Busy weekend for Vernon Fire Rescue

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon Fire Rescue says it’s been a busy weekend, with crews having to respond to a number of calls.

“Even though we’ve been called to multiple incidents last night and today, we’re glad to say no injuries have been reported and all fires have been brought under control quickly,” Vernon Firefighters Local 1517 said on its Facebook page.

“Thank you to everyone who has seen a fire and reported it to 911 so we can attend quickly to protect the community.”

The fire department said it heavily relies on community members.

“If you see a fire, please don’t hesitate to call 911 immediately,” they said. “Every second counts in an emergency and we are ready to serve the community when needed.”

On Saturday, Vernon Fire Rescue was called to at least two known fires — a residential fire and a brush fire near Vernon Square.

The residential fire happened around 9 a.m. in the East Hill area, with firefighters called to the 1500 block of 37th Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, all occupants were outside the house, with the fire on the rear side.

Fifteen firefighters were on scene as they doused the blaze, then checked to see if the fire had extended to other parts of the property. No injuries were reported.

Vernon Fire Rescue says the fire’s cause is unknown and is under investigation.

Around two hours later, just after 11 a.m., crews rushed to the Vernon Square area for a brush fire.

Witness video supplied to Global News shows smoke rising from the brush, with flames then appearing.

A fire truck shows up, and crews went to work, dousing the blaze.

Global News has reached out for more information.

