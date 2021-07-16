Crime July 16 2021 9:55pm 02:09 Family decries heinous attack on homeless man The daughter of Charles Salter is horrified by the attack he suffered almost a week ago in the streets of Nanaimo. Salter was pepper sprayed and run over in what is being condemned as a heinous attack. Kylie Stanton reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8035866/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8035866/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?