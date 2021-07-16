Menu

Crime
July 16 2021 9:55pm
02:09

Family decries heinous attack on homeless man

The daughter of Charles Salter is horrified by the attack he suffered almost a week ago in the streets of Nanaimo. Salter was pepper sprayed and run over in what is being condemned as a heinous attack. Kylie Stanton reports.

