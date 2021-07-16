Menu

Global News at Noon Edmonton
July 16 2021 3:32pm
01:46

Alberta health-care support staff presented with 4% wage cut

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees says Alberta Health Services has presented General Support Services workers with a four per cent wage cut. Tom Vernon has the details.

