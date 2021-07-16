Menu

Crime
July 16 2021 3:17pm
01:15

Edmonton police describe violent attack on mom outside downtown daycare

Edmonton Police Service Insp. Erik Johnson said the suspect admitted to being high on methamphetamine when a mother was attacked while picking her kids up from a daycare near the city’s downtown.

