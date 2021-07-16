Global News Morning Saskatoon July 16 2021 10:24am 03:50 Finding a new patio wine in this month’s Sip and Savour Urban Cellars CEO Randy Wilson joins Global News Morning on this month’s Sip and Savour with some wines to enjoy on the patio this summer. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8033455/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8033455/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?