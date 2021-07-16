Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
July 16 2021 10:21am
03:56

Tips to stay safe in the smoky weather

The smoke has arrived in Saskatoon, creating poor air quality in the city. The Lung Association of Saskatchewan’s Jill Hubick, a registered nurse, joins Global News Morning with who’s most at risk, and shares some safety tips.

Advertisement

Video Home