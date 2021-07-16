Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
July 16 2021 6:34am
05:42

CMHA NS welcomes new Executive Director

We chat with Karn Nichols, new Executive Director of CMHA Nova Scotia, about her new role, and about how the pandemic has impacted mental health and addiction issues over the past year.

