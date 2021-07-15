Global News Hour at 6 BC July 15 2021 10:11pm 01:45 Conservation officers euthanize four Stanley Park coyotes, looking for more BC Conservation Service officers have euthanized four Stanley Park coyotes and are looking for more, after an attack that sent a two-year-old girl to hospital. Jordan Armstrong reports. Four coyotes euthanized after toddler attacked in Stanley Park REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8032746/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8032746/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?