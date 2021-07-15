Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 15 2021 10:11pm
01:45

Conservation officers euthanize four Stanley Park coyotes, looking for more

BC Conservation Service officers have euthanized four Stanley Park coyotes and are looking for more, after an attack that sent a two-year-old girl to hospital. Jordan Armstrong reports.

