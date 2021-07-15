Fort Macleod July 15 2021 7:10pm 01:52 Family of missing man Lane Tailfeathers looking for answers Lane Tailfeathers was last seen in Fort Macleod on June 20 before disappearing without a word. Since then his family has been searching non-stop for the 35 year old. Danica Ferris has more. Family of Lane Tailfeathers searches for answers after disappearance: ‘We want to have hope’ REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8032351/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8032351/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?