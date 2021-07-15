Menu

Global News at 11 BC
July 15 2021 1:58am
01:51

New wildfire evacuation orders issued in the Cariboo

More than 25 new fires ignited in our province Wednesday. As Julia Foy reports, some are prompting evacuation orders and alerts, with hundreds of residents forced from their homes.

