District of 100 Mile House under evacuation alert due to wildfires raging in the Cariboo

Big wildfires burning in B.C.’s Cariboo region have prompted two separate evacuation orders Wednesday and one evacuation alert, affecting hundreds of people.
The District of 100 Mile House has also been placed under an evacuation alert. Residents will be given as much notice as possible if this needs to be upgraded to an evacuation order.
Wildfires burning in the area have also forced the closure of Highway 97 approximately 16 kilometres north of 70 Mile House.
The Cariboo Regional District has issued one evacuation order, replacing the Canim Lake Area #3 alert issued on July 10 and a portion of Canim Lake Area alert issued on July 2.
This new order is for 482 parcels in the Canim Lake S to Mahood Lake Area, covering 26,395 hectares.
Members of the RCMP will be helping residents leave the area and the evacuation route is:
Mahood Lake Road West to Canim Lake South Road, west to Canim-Hendrix Lake Road, west to Highway 97, then south to 100 Mile House.
The second order issued by the Cariboo Regional District is for 1,074 properties in Flat Lake to Green Lake N. This order covers 56,970 hectares.
This replaces the Flat Lake Expansion Area alert issued on July 13.
Members of the RCMP will be helping residents leave the area and the evacuation route is:
Highway 97 North, Little Green Lake Road to North Bonaparte Road to Highway 24, west to Highway 97 North to 100 Mile House, Watch Lake Road North to Highway 24 West to Highway 97 North to 100 Mile House and continue on Highway 97 N to Williams Lake ESS Centre.
The Cariboo Regional District has also issued an evacuation alert for 3,086 parcels in the Horse Lake – Sheridan Lake Area. This alert covers 47,905 hectares.
Those residents should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.
There are seven wildfires of note burning in the Cariboo region Wednesday.
The biggest fires of concern are the ones burning around Flat Lake and Canim Lake.
