District of 100 Mile House under evacuation alert due to wildfires raging in the Cariboo

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Big wildfires burning in B.C.’s Cariboo region have prompted two separate evacuation orders Wednesday and one evacuation alert, affecting hundreds of people.

The District of 100 Mile House has also been placed under an evacuation alert. Residents will be given as much notice as possible if this needs to be upgraded to an evacuation order.

Wildfires burning in the area have also forced the closure of Highway 97 approximately 16 kilometres north of 70 Mile House.

The Cariboo Regional District has issued one evacuation order, replacing the Canim Lake Area #3 alert issued on July 10 and a portion of Canim Lake Area alert issued on July 2.

This new order is for 482 parcels in the Canim Lake S to Mahood Lake Area, covering 26,395 hectares.

Story continues below advertisement

Members of the RCMP will be helping residents leave the area and the evacuation route is:

Mahood Lake Road West to Canim Lake South Road, west to Canim-Hendrix Lake Road, west to Highway 97, then south to 100 Mile House.

View image in full screen The evacuation order and alert area issued by the Cariboo Regional District on July 14.

2:10 B.C. wildfires top 1,000, two-thirds the number of an average year B.C. wildfires top 1,000, two-thirds the number of an average year

The second order issued by the Cariboo Regional District is for 1,074 properties in Flat Lake to Green Lake N. This order covers 56,970 hectares.

Story continues below advertisement

This replaces the Flat Lake Expansion Area alert issued on July 13.

Members of the RCMP will be helping residents leave the area and the evacuation route is:

Highway 97 North, Little Green Lake Road to North Bonaparte Road to Highway 24, west to Highway 97 North to 100 Mile House, Watch Lake Road North to Highway 24 West to Highway 97 North to 100 Mile House and continue on Highway 97 N to Williams Lake ESS Centre.

View image in full screen The area under evacuation order and alert in the Flat Lake area on Wednesday July 14.

The Cariboo Regional District has also issued an evacuation alert for 3,086 parcels in the Horse Lake – Sheridan Lake Area. This alert covers 47,905 hectares.

Those residents should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

There are seven wildfires of note burning in the Cariboo region Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The biggest fires of concern are the ones burning around Flat Lake and Canim Lake.