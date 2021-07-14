Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 14 2021 10:23pm
02:03

How to avoid post-pandemic travel scams

Global’s Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has some tips on how to avoid vacation scams, now that fraud artists are targeting post-pandemic travellers.

