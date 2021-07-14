Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 14 2021 10:08pm
02:35

Body of fifth victim recovered from Kelowna crane collapse site

The body of a fifth victim was recovered overnight from the site of the Kelowna crane collapse by members of Vancouver’s Urban Heavy search and rescue team. Neetu Garcha reports.

Advertisement

Video Home