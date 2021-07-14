Global News at 5:30 Toronto July 14 2021 6:19pm 02:14 COVID-19: Ontario gyms set to reopen with precautions, changes Gyms across Ontario will reopen on Friday as part of Step 3 of the province’s COVID-19 pandemic recovery plan but as Caryn Lieberman reports, not all gym goers are anxious to get back. COVID-19: Ontario gyms changing the way they operate to accommodate post-lockdown fitness REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8028869/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8028869/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?