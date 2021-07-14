Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
July 14 2021 6:19pm
02:14

COVID-19: Ontario gyms set to reopen with precautions, changes

Gyms across Ontario will reopen on Friday as part of Step 3 of the province’s COVID-19 pandemic recovery plan but as Caryn Lieberman reports, not all gym goers are anxious to get back.

