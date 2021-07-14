Global News Morning BC July 14 2021 3:45pm 02:07 Vancouver’s ranking in the tech world Hayley Woodin from Business in Vancouver has more about where Vancouver’s tech talent stands in the world rankings. Some areas have improved, but Vancouver still lags way behind as one of the lowest paid tech sectors in North America. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8028033/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8028033/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?