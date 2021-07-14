Menu

Global News Morning BC
July 14 2021 3:45pm
02:07

Vancouver’s ranking in the tech world

Hayley Woodin from Business in Vancouver has more about where Vancouver’s tech talent stands in the world rankings. Some areas have improved, but Vancouver still lags way behind as one of the lowest paid tech sectors in North America.

