Fire
July 14 2021 3:13pm
01:35

An eye witness describes what he saw during the moments when a trailer burst into flames

A Fraser Valley campground was evacuated after a trailer erupted in flames Tuesday night. An eye witness describes what he saw during the first moments of all the chaos.

