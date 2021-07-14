Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
July 14 2021 10:41am
03:30

WHO clarifies warning on mixing and matching vaccines

Dr. Brian Conway clarifies the confusion over the WHO’s latest announcement on mixing and matching vaccines, and explains what it means for people getting their doses here in BC.

Advertisement

Video Home