Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Morning Show
July 14 2021 10:40am
05:07

Graduate with visual impairment talks becoming a hockey player and pursuing his career

Ben Ho Lung, a recent graduate who lost his vision, talks about the challenges of finding employment while living with a disability and discovering his love for hockey.

Advertisement

Video Home