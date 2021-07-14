Global News Morning BC July 14 2021 10:40am 03:25 Province to unveil changes to BC’s ambulance service today Ambulance Paramedics of BC President Troy Clifford told Sonia Sunger what changes need to be made to help paramedics ahead of an announcement by Health Minister Adrian Dix today. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8026739/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8026739/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?