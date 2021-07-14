Menu

Global News Morning BC
July 14 2021 10:40am
03:25

Province to unveil changes to BC’s ambulance service today

Ambulance Paramedics of BC President Troy Clifford told Sonia Sunger what changes need to be made to help paramedics ahead of an announcement by Health Minister Adrian Dix today.

