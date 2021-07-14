Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
July 14 2021 9:50am
04:50

Local teen representing Winnipeg in national pageant

Iesha Brar, Miss Teenage Winnipeg, joins Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans with more on representing Winnipeg in the Miss Teenage Canada Pageant.

Advertisement

Video Home