Global News at 10 Regina
July 13 2021 8:13pm
01:40

Eight canoers have trip cut short due to wildfire evacuation and luck

A 20-year-long tradition was interrupted when a group of eight canoers got dangerously close to one of several Saskatchewan wildfires.

