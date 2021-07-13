Global News at 10 Regina July 13 2021 8:13pm 01:40 Eight canoers have trip cut short due to wildfire evacuation and luck A 20-year-long tradition was interrupted when a group of eight canoers got dangerously close to one of several Saskatchewan wildfires. Canoers have trip cut short due to Saskatchewan wildfire evacuation — and luck REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8025705/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8025705/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?