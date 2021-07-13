Agriculture July 13 2021 6:54pm 01:48 Southern Alberta farmers battle surge in grasshoppers: ‘They’ve been really bad’ Due to hot and dry conditions, grasshoppers have made their way into farmers’ crops in southern Alberta, causing severe damage for some. Eloise Therien has the story. Southern Alberta farmers battle surge in grasshoppers: ‘They’ve been really bad’ REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8025512/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8025512/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?