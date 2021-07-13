Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
July 13 2021 3:21pm
04:09

Gulf Islands suffering drought like conditions

Peter Luckham, from the Saltspring Island Trust, is warning that the water levels are abnormally low for this time of year on the gold islands, which means tourists may need to be self-sustaining with their own drinking water supply when visiting.

Advertisement

Video Home