Global News Morning BC July 13 2021 3:21pm 04:09 Gulf Islands suffering drought like conditions Peter Luckham, from the Saltspring Island Trust, is warning that the water levels are abnormally low for this time of year on the gold islands, which means tourists may need to be self-sustaining with their own drinking water supply when visiting.