Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
July 13 2021 11:24am
03:24

Taking Medication during the Heat Wave

You shouldn’t just be thinking about the heat when you step outside. Pharmacist Kelly Kizlyk joined Global News Morning with more on how the hot weather can impact your medication.

Advertisement

Video Home