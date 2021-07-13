Global News Morning Saskatoon July 13 2021 10:56am 03:24 Staying Cautious as Restrictions are Lifted While things seem to be going back to normal, some may still be hesitant. Medical health officer Dr. Jasmine Hasselback joined Global News Morning with pointers on continuing to stay safe. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8023649/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8023649/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?