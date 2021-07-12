Global News Hour at 6 BC July 12 2021 10:18pm 02:11 Nanaimo RCMP search for suspects in disturbing attack on homeless man Nanaimo RCMP are scouring a neighbourhood for CCTV video, after a homeless man was pepper-sprayed and then run over by a car. Kylie Stanton reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8022993/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8022993/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?