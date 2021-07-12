Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 12 2021 10:18pm
02:11

Nanaimo RCMP search for suspects in disturbing attack on homeless man

Nanaimo RCMP are scouring a neighbourhood for CCTV video, after a homeless man was pepper-sprayed and then run over by a car. Kylie Stanton reports.

Advertisement

Video Home