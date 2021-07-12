Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
July 12 2021 6:10pm
02:03

Do Canadians need a 3rd Pfizer shot?

Pfizer has been pitching booster COVID-19 shots. It’s something some countries are offering to people with compromised immune systems, but could we see the same thing here in Canada? Our Morganne Campbell has more in this report.

