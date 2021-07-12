Global News at 5:30 Toronto July 12 2021 6:10pm 02:03 Do Canadians need a 3rd Pfizer shot? Pfizer has been pitching booster COVID-19 shots. It’s something some countries are offering to people with compromised immune systems, but could we see the same thing here in Canada? Our Morganne Campbell has more in this report. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8022405/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8022405/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?