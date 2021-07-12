Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
July 12 2021 10:36am
05:58

Albertan walking from Lethbridge to Edmonton to raise money for lung disease

Chris Sadleir is in the midst of a “Walk To Breathe” from Lethbridge to Edmonton, all with the goal of raising money for lung disease research.

